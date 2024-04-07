China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

