Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A WaveDancer -25.48% -66.96% -29.13%

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and WaveDancer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $94.30 million 1.07 -$84.92 million N/A N/A WaveDancer $7.98 million 0.72 -$2.03 million ($5.78) -0.50

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats WaveDancer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

