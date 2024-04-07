Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Americold Realty Trust worth $41,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.