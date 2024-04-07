Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 234,733 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,733 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $89,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after purchasing an additional 404,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.94. 424,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.06. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

