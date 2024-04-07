Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 127,828 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,828 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,988,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sysco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. 3,575,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

