Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,346 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $91,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
KNX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.17. 1,222,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
