Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.83. 614,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.