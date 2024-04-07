Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $108.35 Million Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 991,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,353,000. Revvity comprises approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,154,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RVTY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.28. 643,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

