Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 4,483,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

