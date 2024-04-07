Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $38,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 701,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,956. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.