Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $67.15 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,528,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,149,000. Ovintiv comprises 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. 2,154,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,941. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

