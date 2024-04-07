Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $37.79 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,787,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

PCG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,079,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

