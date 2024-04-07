Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $97.42 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103,502 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Target worth $97,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

