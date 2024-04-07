Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $53.17 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Power Integrations worth $53,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 291,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

