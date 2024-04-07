Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $36.53 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,750 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.