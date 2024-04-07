Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,758 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $94,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

