Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,461 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $48,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.78. 2,435,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,696. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.