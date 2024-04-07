Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,025 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 80,945.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 506,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,213,000 after purchasing an additional 505,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. 946,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,124. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

