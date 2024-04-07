Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 538,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

CARR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. 4,730,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

