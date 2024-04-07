Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Jacobs Solutions worth $79,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

