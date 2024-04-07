Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $433.07. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

