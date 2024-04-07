Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $116.90. 1,516,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,226. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

