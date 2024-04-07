Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 272,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

GDV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 143,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

