CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

