CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14,621.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $126.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

