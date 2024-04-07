CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,683 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

