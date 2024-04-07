CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,160 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

