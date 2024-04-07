CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 17,836 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,183,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

