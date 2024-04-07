CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,274 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

