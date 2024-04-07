CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $408.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.01 and its 200-day moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

