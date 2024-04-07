CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

