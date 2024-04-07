CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $942.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $959.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $885.63. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

