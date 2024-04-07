CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

