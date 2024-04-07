CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.38 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

