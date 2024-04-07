CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Up 1.6 %

LEN stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

