CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

