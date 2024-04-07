CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,270 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $252.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

