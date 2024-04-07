CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 862 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

