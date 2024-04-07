CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 52,208 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.53% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

