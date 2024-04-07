Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 565.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

