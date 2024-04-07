Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

