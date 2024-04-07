Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 4.37% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $42,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 436,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,172. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.