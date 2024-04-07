Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $391.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $468.74.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $313.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

