CannabisCoin Price Down 13.4% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $376,605.78 and $1.71 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,662.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.02 or 0.00983337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00147021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00186596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00143178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.