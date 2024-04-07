Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

