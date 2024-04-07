Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $122.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

