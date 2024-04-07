Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.