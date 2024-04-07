Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

