Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.24.

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $376,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

