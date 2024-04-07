Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. 5,604,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

